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NextJS GetStaticProps & Local Api

default discord avatar
davedamage3 years ago
3

This may be an immensely stupid question but is it possible that the LocalApi does not work with GetStaticProps and GetStaticPaths?



When using yarn build, I get the Error:



Error occurred prerendering page "/en/articles/dave-en". Read more: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/prerender-error
TypeError: Cannot read property 'config' of undefined
    at find (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/find.js:20:27)
    at findLocal (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/local/find.js:21:31)
    at Payload.find (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js:42:20)
    at getStaticProps (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/.next/server/pages/articles/[...slug].js:91:57)
    at renderToHTML (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/next/dist/server/render.js:386:26)
    at async /Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/next/dist/export/worker.js:304:36
    at async Span.traceAsyncFn (/Users/dave/WebProjects/snafu.zone/dave-dmg/node_modules/next/dist/trace/trace.js:79:20)
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    It's not stupid at all!



    I got blasted by this when I tried



    and the answer is fairly unfortunate but i know exactly what it is as I had to go deeeeeep down this rabbit hole early on



    NextJS uses separate threads for getStaticPaths and getStaticProps... meaning Payload is not initialized in the separate threads. So you'd have to re-initialize it yourself if you want to use it in those contexts. This is not an issue for getServerSideProps though



    also, you can pass

    payload.init

    the

    local: true

    property so that initialization is much quicker. It basically makes it so that

    payload.init

    can be run outside of the context of mounting HTTP routes like REST and GraphQL, and exposes local API only



    now the only thing here is, that this might not be necessary. You may see better performance just using REST or GraphQL in these cases

  • default discord avatar
    davedamage3 years ago

    Thanks for the answer, then I'll just switch to REST for StaticProps and Paths and use the local api for other stuff (because the local api is one of the main selling points for me - apart from code-based config). But it's good to know and maybe helpful if anybody else stumbles over the question

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    I totally agree



    there may be a way to run getStaticProps / getStaticPaths in the same thread nowadays



    this was a while ago when i discovered this



    but yeah. it's still super powerful in server-rendered contexts

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