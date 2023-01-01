After bootstrapping a new project (

npx create-payload-app

-> choose any template) and running

docker compose up

, the

start

function in

server.ts

runs and calls

payload.init

but then fails with the following output:

myapp-payload-1 | [09:54:01] ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:27017 myapp-payload-1 | [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...

However I can connect to that running mongo image from the terminal just fine:

mongosh mongodb://127.0.0.1/my-app

.

Changing 127.0.0.1 to localhost in

.env

makes no difference.

What's a good way to try to identify the problem?

I was just confused about how Docker works. Just because I could connect from localhost to the containers, it doesn't mean that different containers can connect to each other. Changing

127.0.0.1

to

mongo

in

.env

allowed the Node container to connect to the one named "mongo".