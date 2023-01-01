After bootstrapping a new project (
npx create-payload-app
-> choose any template) and running
docker compose up
, the
start
function in
server.ts
runs and calls
payload.init
but then fails with the following output:
myapp-payload-1 | [09:54:01] ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:27017
myapp-payload-1 | [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
However I can connect to that running mongo image from the terminal just fine:
mongosh mongodb://127.0.0.1/my-app
.
Changing 127.0.0.1 to localhost in
.env
makes no difference.
What's a good way to try to identify the problem?
I was just confused about how Docker works. Just because I could connect from localhost to the containers, it doesn't mean that different containers can connect to each other. Changing
127.0.0.1
to
mongo
in
.env
allowed the Node container to connect to the one named "mongo".
