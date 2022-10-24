OG metadata

Hi Payload Community! Please, could somebody explain, how can I update og meta tags like title,description, image for a root page? I successfully updated it for every page, but when I’m sharing my website with just base route it is showing default Payload properties like : Payload E-Commerce Template, An open-source e-commerce store…

I deleted all mentions of this locally but it is still displaying on link preview.

Here is visual example, just so that it is clear, this is the same page I try to share, but if there is no /home , default properties for OG tags are used. I’ve set custom properties for pages on admin dashboard, but how can I set them for base route sharing?