Package lock does not exist when trying to deploy using monorepo with remix and payload

So I am having issues deploying my monorepo that uses this templatehttps://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server
. When trying to deploy it says that my package lock file does not exist and I am using pnpm for this ... Does anyone know how to fix this issue?
@proksimacentauri Not sure if this is a solution, but I've seen pnpm users use
npm i --package-lock-only
on deployments where they need a package lock but dont want to install the dependencies with npm
Might be worth a try!
Otherwise, one of the payload devs may be able to provide more information
I am going to try it out right now 🙂
Good luck! Let me know if it works 😄
It seems that I cant make it work with your suggestion but Thanks a lot. I will try figuring things out further.
OK if you get stuck we can try some other options, good luck!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.