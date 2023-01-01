Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Package lock does not exist when trying to deploy using monorepo with remix and payload

default discord avatar
proksimacentauri
5 months ago
5

So I am having issues deploying my monorepo that uses this template

https://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server

. When trying to deploy it says that my package lock file does not exist and I am using pnpm for this ... Does anyone know how to fix this issue?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    5 months ago

    @proksimacentauri Not sure if this is a solution, but I've seen pnpm users use

    npm i --package-lock-only

    on deployments where they need a package lock but dont want to install the dependencies with npm



    Might be worth a try!



    Otherwise, one of the payload devs may be able to provide more information

  • default discord avatar
    proksimacentauri
    5 months ago

    I am going to try it out right now 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    5 months ago

    Good luck! Let me know if it works 😄

  • default discord avatar
    proksimacentauri
    5 months ago

    It seems that I cant make it work with your suggestion but Thanks a lot. I will try figuring things out further.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    5 months ago

    OK if you get stuck we can try some other options, good luck!

