I've been having some trouble with the new payload version.

Running npx create-payload-app works locally, but if you commit that project to git and run

npm install

on another computer it installs Payload 1.15.8. I think it's a peer dependency issue. Installing payload 2.0.3 doesn't quite fix it as the website template has some seeding issues afterward. Any tips on how to fix this?

Quick repro steps:

- Run

npx create-payload-app my-project -t website

- Rename node_modules to something else, i.e. node_modules_2

- Run

npm install

It should install Payload 1.15.8 instead of 2.0.3

Attached are the package*.json files