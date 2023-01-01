Parameters for custom UI component

The app crashes when ading custom: {}
Collection "rapports" > Field "value" does not match any of the allowed types. How to fix it?
{
name: "graph",
type: "ui",
admin: {
components: {
Field: GraphComponent,
},
},
custom: {
x: "sales",
y: "price",
},
},
You could try switching the type from 'ui' to 'json'. UI field is for visuals only and is not meant for storing/processing data. You can still use your own react component on other field types. UI does not return a path either so json would be the correct choice in my opinion. Please do let me know if I'm wrong though.
Thank's 🙂 It's only a visual component. I don't want the field in Collection Columns .
I created this possible bug report. However, after further investigation, I found that the UI field also adds a column to the collection list. Is that expected?
Hey @martin.rahbek thanks for the report, just pushed a fix. Next release will include the fix for that 👍
