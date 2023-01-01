DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud - error connecting GitHub account

default discord avatar
Tinouti
4 months ago
9

I'm getting an error after accepting to connect my account.



Unable to authorize GitHub: Error exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @jacobsfletch



    we're on it

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Looking into this shortly

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    In case this helps, I get the same error when trying to update my name in the account settings 😊

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Could you DM me the email associated with your account?

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago
    Sure, one sec.

    Done!

  • default discord avatar
    Seno
    4 months ago

    I also got this exact error message, while trying to importing project from Github.


    Unable to authorize GitHub: Error exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Ok give this another shot!

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Seems fixed, thank you!

