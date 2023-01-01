Payload Cloud GitHub Error: exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles

Getting this error when creating new project in Payload Cloud
Continue with Github -> Unable to authorize GitHub: Error exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles
Similar issue when changing profile full name.
An error occurred while attempting to connect to Payload Cloud: The following field is invalid: roles
Getting the same error:(
Hey @KasparTr I'm able to recreate and will get this resolved asap
@KasparTr fixed now - give this another shot and the error should be gone!
Will check thanks.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.