DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload Cloud GitHub Error: exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles

default discord avatar
KasparTr
4 months ago
4

Getting this error when creating new project in Payload Cloud



Continue with Github -> Unable to authorize GitHub: Error exchanging code: The following field is invalid: roles



Similar issue when changing profile full name.


An error occurred while attempting to connect to Payload Cloud: The following field is invalid: roles
  • default discord avatar
    mooxl
    4 months ago

    Getting the same error:(

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @KasparTr I'm able to recreate and will get this resolved asap



    @KasparTr fixed now - give this another shot and the error should be gone!

  • default discord avatar
    KasparTr
    4 months ago

    Will check thanks.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.