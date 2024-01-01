Payload Cloud images sometimes returning 404/403

Hi - I was putting work into my website last night and everything was looking great - on multiple devices.

I went back to check on my website this morning, and all of the images were returning 404/403 - I tested this on multiple devices. There were no changes to my code in that time, so I do not see how my code could have caused this issue.

For some reason, after logging into the admin backend, the images started returning - including on devices that have never been logged in to the admin backend.

Can someone from the Payload team please let me know what might have been going on here? I have experienced this image issue before, and if I cannot resolve it I will be forced to migrate to another platform.

Thought this might be some sort of cold start issue, but it appears that is not the case.

The cause of this issue seemed to be related to access control for the collection I was using for images - I added read-only access to the collection and the upload field and that seemed to resolve it.

It appears that the images would load on the frontend if and only if I was also logged in to the backend of the site. Strangely, if I was logged onto the bac,kend on

any machine

recently, the images would display properly on other machines as well. My only guess was that there must have been some kind of server caching going on.