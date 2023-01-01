Hello. I wanted to try out the website template on Payload Cloud, but when I go through the process it creates an empty repository in Github (other than a README.md containing only the repository name) and then the deployment fails.

It does look like there might be some sort of validation error on the form where I create the project in Payload Cloud, but I get redirected to the deployment page before I can read it. I'm sure I populated all fields, including billing.

I've tried removing and re-adding the Github integration but the problem persists.

Any ideas what might be going wrong?