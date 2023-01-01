Hello. I wanted to try out the website template on Payload Cloud, but when I go through the process it creates an empty repository in Github (other than a README.md containing only the repository name) and then the deployment fails.
It does look like there might be some sort of validation error on the form where I create the project in Payload Cloud, but I get redirected to the deployment page before I can read it. I'm sure I populated all fields, including billing.
I've tried removing and re-adding the Github integration but the problem persists.
Any ideas what might be going wrong?
Hey @DanMartin , I can help you out here. It sounds like the creation of the repo on your account did not succeed. What is your project name?
Hi Elliot. This is the project:https://payloadcms.com/cloud/dan-impressionstudio/website
Although I do think I called it "payload-website", which is what the empty repository has been named.
Just to confirm, you selected one of the templates in the cloud UI when creating this project? Payload Website?
That's right. The one that takes you to this URL:https://payloadcms.com/new/clone/website
Hmm, I do see the error happening in our logs for you, but the error is a bit nondescript other than that the git ref doesn't exist.
What I'd suggest you do is to delete that project, and clone this repo manually to your account:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website
Then create a new Payload Cloud project and point at that repo.
Will do, thanks.
