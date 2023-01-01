DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload Cloud - problem creating from Website template

default discord avatar
DanMartin
3 months ago
6

Hello. I wanted to try out the website template on Payload Cloud, but when I go through the process it creates an empty repository in Github (other than a README.md containing only the repository name) and then the deployment fails.


It does look like there might be some sort of validation error on the form where I create the project in Payload Cloud, but I get redirected to the deployment page before I can read it. I'm sure I populated all fields, including billing.


I've tried removing and re-adding the Github integration but the problem persists.


Any ideas what might be going wrong?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @DanMartin , I can help you out here. It sounds like the creation of the repo on your account did not succeed. What is your project name?

  • default discord avatar
    DanMartin
    3 months ago

    Hi Elliot. This is the project:

    https://payloadcms.com/cloud/dan-impressionstudio/website

    Although I do think I called it "payload-website", which is what the empty repository has been named.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Just to confirm, you selected one of the templates in the cloud UI when creating this project? Payload Website?

  • default discord avatar
    DanMartin
    3 months ago

    That's right. The one that takes you to this URL:

    https://payloadcms.com/new/clone/website
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hmm, I do see the error happening in our logs for you, but the error is a bit nondescript other than that the git ref doesn't exist.



    What I'd suggest you do is to delete that project, and clone this repo manually to your account:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website

    Then create a new Payload Cloud project and point at that repo.

  • default discord avatar
    DanMartin
    3 months ago

    Will do, thanks.

