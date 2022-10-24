Build Error Next.js (15.0.3) Failed to compile ./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js:3:1 Module not found: Package path ./generateComponentMap is not exported from package /home/joel/dev/payload-bigtrashpanda/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical (see exports field in /home/joel/dev/payload-bigtrashpanda/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/package.json) 1 | import { RichTextCell as RichTextCell_0 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 2 | import { RichTextField as RichTextField_1 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' > 3 | import { getGenerateComponentMap as getGenerateComponentMap_2 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/generateComponentMap' | ^ 4 | import { InlineToolbarFeatureClient as InlineToolbarFeatureClient_3 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 5 | import { HorizontalRuleFeatureClient as HorizontalRuleFeatureClient_4 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 6 | import { UploadFeatureClient as UploadFeatureClient_5 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/module-not-found Import trace for requested module:

{ "name": "payload-bigtrashpanda", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "A CMS powered by Payload 3.0", "private": true, "scripts": { "dev": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=\"${NODE_OPTIONS} --no-deprecation\" next dev", "devturbo": "pnpm dev --turbo", "devsafe": "rm -rf .next && pnpm dev", "build": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next build", "start": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next start", "lint": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next lint", "ci": "payload migrate && pnpm build", "payload": "payload", "generate:types": "payload generate:types", "generate:schema": "payload-graphql generate:schema", "standalone-script": "payload run ./src/scripts/standalone-script.ts", "generate:importmap": "payload generate:importmap" }, "engines": { "node": "^18.20.2 || >=20.6.0" }, "dependencies": { "@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "3.0.2", "@payloadcms/next": "3.0.2", "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.0.2", "@payloadcms/storage-s3": "3.0.2", "payload": "3.0.2", "babel-plugin-react-compiler": "^0.0.0-experimental-592953e-20240517", "cross-env": "^7.0.3", "graphql": "^16.8.2", "next": "15.0.3", "react": "19.0.0-rc.1", "react-dom": "19.0.0-rc.1", "sharp": "0.32.6" }, "devDependencies": { "@types/node": "^20.14.9", "@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1", "@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1", "autoprefixer": "^10.4.19", "postcss": "^8.4.38", "tailwindcss": "^3.4.3", "typescript": "^5.4.5" }, "pnpm": { "overrides": { "@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1", "@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1" } }, "overrides": { "@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1", "@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1" } }