Build Error
Next.js (15.0.3)
Failed to compile
./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js:3:1
Module not found: Package path ./generateComponentMap is not exported from package /home/joel/dev/payload-bigtrashpanda/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical (see exports field in /home/joel/dev/payload-bigtrashpanda/node_modules/@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/package.json)
1 | import { RichTextCell as RichTextCell_0 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client'
2 | import { RichTextField as RichTextField_1 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client'
> 3 | import { getGenerateComponentMap as getGenerateComponentMap_2 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/generateComponentMap'
| ^
4 | import { InlineToolbarFeatureClient as InlineToolbarFeatureClient_3 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client'
5 | import { HorizontalRuleFeatureClient as HorizontalRuleFeatureClient_4 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client'
6 | import { UploadFeatureClient as UploadFeatureClient_5 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client'
https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/module-not-found
Import trace for requested module:
{
"name": "payload-bigtrashpanda",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "A CMS powered by Payload 3.0",
"private": true,
"scripts": {
"dev": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=\"${NODE_OPTIONS} --no-deprecation\" next dev",
"devturbo": "pnpm dev --turbo",
"devsafe": "rm -rf .next && pnpm dev",
"build": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next build",
"start": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next start",
"lint": "cross-env NODE_OPTIONS=--no-deprecation next lint",
"ci": "payload migrate && pnpm build",
"payload": "payload",
"generate:types": "payload generate:types",
"generate:schema": "payload-graphql generate:schema",
"standalone-script": "payload run ./src/scripts/standalone-script.ts",
"generate:importmap": "payload generate:importmap"
},
"engines": {
"node": "^18.20.2 || >=20.6.0"
},
"dependencies": {
"@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "3.0.2",
"@payloadcms/next": "3.0.2",
"@payloadcms/richtext-lexical": "3.0.2",
"@payloadcms/storage-s3": "3.0.2",
"payload": "3.0.2",
"babel-plugin-react-compiler": "^0.0.0-experimental-592953e-20240517",
"cross-env": "^7.0.3",
"graphql": "^16.8.2",
"next": "15.0.3",
"react": "19.0.0-rc.1",
"react-dom": "19.0.0-rc.1",
"sharp": "0.32.6"
},
"devDependencies": {
"@types/node": "^20.14.9",
"@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1",
"@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1",
"autoprefixer": "^10.4.19",
"postcss": "^8.4.38",
"tailwindcss": "^3.4.3",
"typescript": "^5.4.5"
},
"pnpm": {
"overrides": {
"@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1",
"@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1"
}
},
"overrides": {
"@types/react": "npm:types-react@19.0.0-rc.1",
"@types/react-dom": "npm:types-react-dom@19.0.0-rc.1"
}
}
There have been a few breaking changes since beta-87.
For this specific one to be fixed, simply clear out the importmap file (/src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js) and then re-generate it using
pnpm generate:importmap
Unhandled Runtime Error
Error: ServerFunctionsProvider requires a serverFunction prop
Call Stack
Fp
node_modules/@payloadcms/ui/dist/exports/client/index.js (48:94363)
Next.js
Should I just remake the project and copy in the collections and stuff? Not the end of the world to do so.
Looks like in my case the latest Node using NVM and a fresh install of Payload using pnpm is the way to go. I will be manually transferring stuff over tomorrow.
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