Payload not using correct serverUrl

I have my server url setup as this right now

serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL || "http://localhost:5000",

This allows me to not have to set a url for development

Then in my dockerfile I have

ENV PAYLOAD_URL http://production.domain.org

and in my docker compose I also have PAYLOAD_URL set as an env var

However when I run it and try to go to the admin panel, it's still picking up localhost:5000 somewhere and I have no clue why

it only works if i do

serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL || "http://production.domain.org"

in my config