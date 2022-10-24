Payload not using correct serverUrl

I have my server url setup as this right now
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL || "http://localhost:5000",
This allows me to not have to set a url for development
Then in my dockerfile I have
ENV PAYLOAD_URL http://production.domain.org
and in my docker compose I also have PAYLOAD_URL set as an env var
However when I run it and try to go to the admin panel, it's still picking up localhost:5000 somewhere and I have no clue why
it only works if i do
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL || "http://production.domain.org"
in my config
Hi@148846159564111872
(great username btw),
Since the issue you are getting is CORS - can I first check that you have cors declared in your payload.config file?
cors: [
'http://localhost:5000',
process.env.PAYLOAD_URL,
],
Cors is '*'
Localhost:5000 isnt accessible from client aswell
When you set
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL
without
the OR operator - what happens?
I have the same issue and the problem is that my env variable is undefined, you have an idea why ?
how are you setting your env? are you using a
.env
file or is this happening to you in production?
Ya I get undefined too, using system envs not .env
I'm using the .env generated at installation and its doing it in local and production
if you update your env name from
PAYLOAD_URL
to
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL
it should fix your problem, here is a little background:
By default, env variables are not provided to the Admin panel for security and safety reasons. But, Payload provides you with a way to still provide env vars to your frontend code.
Payload will automatically supply any present env variables that are prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC directly to the Admin panel.
Source:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#admin-environment-vars
does the information above help in your situation?
Ahhhh yes its good now, totally forgot to look this part of the docs, thanks !
This doesn't work for me and I've tried it in so many ways.
payload.config.js is simply not processing
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL
variable on the client side, while on the server-side, when starting the server, it's read and used properly. I know that payload.config.js is used both on client side and server side - but can some ENV variables be included in it and sent to the client side?
Might be related to the fact that for the admin dashboard build env variables are read only during compiling. So whatever you had in the PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL will be saved as a static string in js.
Yeah, but then it should arrive to Admin's React client when it's being loaded on client-side.
If you add a console.log there to payload.config.js to log the PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL variable, you can see that payload.config.js get's requested and loaded both on server- (Express) and client-side (React).On the server-side, .env variables are loaded properly, but on the client-side they just become undefined.
It's kind of a mess and I don't know how I am supposed to use environmental variables there.
I created 2 files in /src, generateEnvData.js which contains the following code :
const fs = require("fs");
const dotenv = require("dotenv");
const result = dotenv.config();
if (result.error) {
throw result.error;
}
const envConfig = result.parsed;
const envConfigPublic = {};
Object.keys(envConfig).forEach((key) => {
if (key.startsWith("PAYLOAD_PUBLIC")) {
envConfigPublic[key] = envConfig[key];
console.log(key, envConfig[key]);
}
});
fs.writeFileSync(
"./src/env.js",
`export default ${JSON.stringify(envConfigPublic, null, 2)}`
);
Then I created env.js which contains :
export default {};
In package.json in the scripts I added
"build:env": "node ./src/generateEnvData.js",
and in the build script I added
&& yarn build:env
just after
yarn copyfiles
Then you can import env.js in payload.config.js and you should be able to access to public env variables
const appType = envData?.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_APP_ENV || null;
const appUrl = envData?.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL || null;
Its probably a bad way to do it but at least it works and its public variables so it doesn't really matter
are you having this issue in dev or build? env vars prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC are available on the client
This issue is in dev and build, my PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL is also undefined, that's why I generate a file at build which contains the public variables.
Where are you importing and using dotenv?
It's an issue in build/production. In server.ts (express), env variables are imported via dotenv and they are working okay. It's the payload.config.ts that's having issues. I am actually not importing them via anything, since dotenv is breaking the React client as well in that file, but I am just kind of using them as a raw process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL variable for serverUrl. Nothing more, nothing less. That same variable is used in server.ts and works well, in both files, on the server side (I've logged them), which draw a conclusion that somehting is happening only on the client side, when payload.config.ts is read by the client.
This is theserver.ts
file:
import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';
import cors from 'cors';
import * as dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config()
const app = express();
app.use(cors())
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
res.redirect('/admin');
});
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET || 'TESTING',
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI || 'mongodb://0.0.0.0:27017/payload',
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(\`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}\`)
},
})
// Add your own express routes here
app.listen(process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PORT || 3001);
And this ispublic.config.ts
file:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import BeforeLogin from './components/BeforeLogin';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: `http://${PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL || 'localhost'}:${PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PORT || '3001'}`,
admin: {
components: {
beforeLogin: [BeforeLogin],
},
},
collections: [
//
],
routes: {
admin: '/admin'
},
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts')
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
onInit: async (payload) => {
//
},
});
In the payload config you should be accessing the same way you are in the server file, i.e. process.env.PAYLOD_PUBLIC_VARIABLE
Yeah, I did that - the above c/p has a typo (It was a quickly edited file from an actual one that I am using with a work-around)
In other words, even with process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL used in payload config, it's no use.
P.S. variable is defined in .env file as PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_URL=... (ip address) - maybe I am naming it wrong?
can you take a look at this thread:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1654
Thanks a lot! This solved the issue!
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