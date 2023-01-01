DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload richtext editor blockquote doesn't work

default discord avatar
hypersonic.dev
5 months ago
8

According to the intellisense I get, Payload's default rich text editor is supposed to have a blockquote option, but when set it doesn't show up in the UI



  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @hypersonic.dev your placeholder text made me lol irl. I'll get with the team and get you an answer here. Hold tight!

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    @zubricks try to recreate this on latest using create payload app

  • default discord avatar
    hypersonic.dev
    5 months ago

    Hello again 😅


    Are there any plans to fix this issue soon? It wasn't fixed in the

    1.6.16

    update

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    @hypersonic.dev I actually think the intellisense is incorrect. RichTexts can currently render

    pasted

    blockquotes but there is no toggle/button to format on/off of blockquote. We should be able to add this will low effort. @zubricks can you throw this on our roadmap

  • default discord avatar
    hypersonic.dev
    5 months ago

    Thanks for the clarification!



    I'm looking forward to it!

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I actually wrote a similar message yesterday but apparently closed discord before I hit send - we'll get this on the roadmap for sure.

