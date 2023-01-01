According to the intellisense I get, Payload's default rich text editor is supposed to have a blockquote option, but when set it doesn't show up in the UI
@hypersonic.dev your placeholder text made me lol irl. I'll get with the team and get you an answer here. Hold tight!
@zubricks try to recreate this on latest using create payload app
Hello again 😅
Are there any plans to fix this issue soon? It wasn't fixed in the
1.6.16
update
@hypersonic.dev I actually think the intellisense is incorrect. RichTexts can currently renderpasted
blockquotes but there is no toggle/button to format on/off of blockquote. We should be able to add this will low effort. @zubricks can you throw this on our roadmap
Thanks for the clarification!
I'm looking forward to it!
I actually wrote a similar message yesterday but apparently closed discord before I hit send - we'll get this on the roadmap for sure.
