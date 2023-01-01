Js NOOB ALERT. Any insight on putting together a multisite with Payload + Sveltekit that can have multiple subdomains?
I believe @harleyqueens could shed some light on this 🗽
@frankypixels
Your webserver will will route different files to different subdomains
Either use Nginx or Apache
Then you just Svelte build
You can even reverse proxy to different directories
Hmm
Not too great with servers, but this is enough of an answer for me. I think I'll try messing around with it and see where it takes me.
Any more svelte and payload examples or repos
