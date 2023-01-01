DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Payload + Sveltekit

default discord avatar
frankypixels
7 months ago
9

Js NOOB ALERT. Any insight on putting together a multisite with Payload + Sveltekit that can have multiple subdomains?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    I believe @harleyqueens could shed some light on this 🗽

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    7 months ago

    @frankypixels



    Your webserver will will route different files to different subdomains



    Either use Nginx or Apache



    Then you just Svelte build



    You can even reverse proxy to different directories

  • default discord avatar
    frankypixels
    7 months ago

    Hmm



    Not too great with servers, but this is enough of an answer for me. I think I'll try messing around with it and see where it takes me.

  • default discord avatar
    nonfungibletunji
    2 months ago

    Any more svelte and payload examples or repos

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    2 months ago
    https://github.com/HanielU/turbo-sk-payload
