Please fix the pagination UX/UI issue

default discord avatar
jakehopking
5 months ago
4

Users shouldn't have to move their mouse when clicking

>

<

buttons to continue forward or backwards. It's a terrible user experience, and a simple one to address.



Please fix.



Here's a video of the issue I'm describing:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/hd1tzu9ueutk5n3/Screen%20Recording%202023-03-09%20at%2008.47.39.mov?dl=0
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Go ahead and open an issue with this info. We can take a look 👍



    We're also always open to PRs for things like this.

  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    5 months ago

    Would love to. However I barely have enough time for my own project 😦



    Created a bug report on github for you

