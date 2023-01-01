Please fix the pagination UX/UI issue

Users shouldn't have to move their mouse when clicking
>
<
buttons to continue forward or backwards. It's a terrible user experience, and a simple one to address.
Please fix.
Here's a video of the issue I'm describing:https://www.dropbox.com/s/hd1tzu9ueutk5n3/Screen%20Recording%202023-03-09%20at%2008.47.39.mov?dl=0
Go ahead and open an issue with this info. We can take a look 👍
We're also always open to PRs for things like this.
Would love to. However I barely have enough time for my own project 😦
Created a bug report on github for you
