plugins-nested-docs

Hey - I'm currently building my dream page-builder using your awesome CMS. I was so glad I found the nested docs plugin, which solves so many problems I had in literally every big headless CMS I tried out.

However - I want to hide the automatically generated 'breadcrumbs' field from my nested collection. I tried to use the override function createBreadcrumbsField - as stated in the docs - but it does not seem to work.

Any guidance? Any other way to hide the breadcrumb array field?