plugins-nested-docs

default discord avatar
Lelek
4 months ago
5

Hey - I'm currently building my dream page-builder using your awesome CMS. I was so glad I found the nested docs plugin, which solves so many problems I had in literally every big headless CMS I tried out.



However - I want to hide the automatically generated 'breadcrumbs' field from my nested collection. I tried to use the override function createBreadcrumbsField - as stated in the docs - but it does not seem to work.



Any guidance? Any other way to hide the breadcrumb array field?

  • default discord avatar
    rzeka
    4 months ago

    Hi! I did this in collection fields


        createBreadcrumbsField(
        'pages',
        {
          admin: {
            hidden: true,
          }
        }
    ),


    with this in config:


    breadcrumbsFieldSlug: 'breadcrumbs',

    Works like a charm!

  • default discord avatar
    Lelek
    4 months ago

    Hm :/ Doesnt seem to work for me - but thank you for your quick reply. Still get the same error as before.



    Okay ... I got it. Had to change the import



    From docs:


    import createBreadcrumbsField from "@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/fields/breadcrumbs";

    Path that works for me:


    import createBreadcrumbsField from "@payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/dist/fields/breadcrumbs";

    Docs wrong or my setup wrong? 😄



    @rzeka with the correct import it worked just like you said - 🙏 thank you

  • default discord avatar
    rzeka
    4 months ago

    Good. My ide imports what I need itself so I don't focus on those much 😅

