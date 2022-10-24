Populate Data In Cell Component

According to this doc ->

, I can create my custom cell component to display data in the List view.

How would I go about populating the related fields here? Currently, the props passed to the custom component only have an array of IDs or a single ID. I want to display the image thumbnail in the list instead of the ID for that image.

So I have products and they have images(related to the media collection) and I want to display them in the table(List view).

I tried using the Local API to call findById (

) but I got all sort of errors.