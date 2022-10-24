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Community Help

Populate Data In Cell Component

default discord avatar
bay_breezy3 years ago
4

According to this doc ->

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component

, I can create my custom cell component to display data in the List view.


How would I go about populating the related fields here? Currently, the props passed to the custom component only have an array of IDs or a single ID. I want to display the image thumbnail in the list instead of the ID for that image.


So I have products and they have images(related to the media collection) and I want to display them in the table(List view).


I tried using the Local API to call findById (

https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#collections

) but I got all sort of errors.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.3 years ago

    The List component itself fetches extra data using the REST API for relationships.


    Example:

    /api/tenants?depth=0&...

    (see image)



    So I would recommend the REST API

  • default discord avatar
    bay_breezy3 years ago

    Thanks for your help. I called the api from the component. Not sure if this is efficient but it works for now. The code snippet if anyone needs it:



    import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
const baseUrl = process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER;

export const ImageCell = (props) => {
    // learn more about cell component --> https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
    const { rowData } = props;
    const [product, setProduct] = useState();

    useEffect(() => {
        fetch(`${baseUrl}/api/products/${rowData.id}/?depth=1`)
            .then((d) => d.json())
            .then((i) => setProduct(i));
    }, []);

    return (
        <>
            {product && product.image && (
                <img src={product.image.url} style={{ borderRadius: "100%" }} height="40" width="40"></img>
            )}
        </>
    );
};
  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg3 years ago

    I have this same question - would love to see the "local api" version of this

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    See my response in this post:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1042513404390285392

    Internally Payload uses the same relationship provider for upload collections.


    That might help you here.

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