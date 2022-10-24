Populate Data In Cell Component

According to this doc ->https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
, I can create my custom cell component to display data in the List view.
How would I go about populating the related fields here? Currently, the props passed to the custom component only have an array of IDs or a single ID. I want to display the image thumbnail in the list instead of the ID for that image.
So I have products and they have images(related to the media collection) and I want to display them in the table(List view).
I tried using the Local API to call findById (https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#collections
) but I got all sort of errors.
The List component itself fetches extra data using the REST API for relationships.
Example:
/api/tenants?depth=0&...
(see image)
So I would recommend the REST API
Thanks for your help. I called the api from the component. Not sure if this is efficient but it works for now. The code snippet if anyone needs it:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
const baseUrl = process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER;
export const ImageCell = (props) => {
// learn more about cell component --> https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
const { rowData } = props;
const [product, setProduct] = useState();
useEffect(() => {
fetch(`${baseUrl}/api/products/${rowData.id}/?depth=1`)
.then((d) => d.json())
.then((i) => setProduct(i));
}, []);
return (
<>
{product && product.image && (
<img src={product.image.url} style={{ borderRadius: "100%" }} height="40" width="40"></img>
)}
</>
);
};
I have this same question - would love to see the "local api" version of this
See my response in this post:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1042513404390285392
Internally Payload uses the same relationship provider for upload collections.
That might help you here.
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.