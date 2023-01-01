Possible typo on collection access control docs

Hello Payload team! Just wanted to check if the example on this section is correct.

"Example Collection config"

Should it be returning "Categories" or "Posts"?

@jmikrut

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; const Posts : CollectionConfig = { slug : "posts" , access : { create : ( { req: { user } } ) => { ... }, read : ( { req: { user } } ) => { ... }, update : ( { req: { user } } ) => { ... }, delete : ( { req: { user } } ) => { ... }, admin : ( { req: { user } } ) => { ... }, }, }; export default Posts ;

Fixed ^

also tagging @patrikkozak @jesschow, as this is a commonly viewed example

Also tagging @denolfe in case this got buried in the queue