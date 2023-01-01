DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Possible typo on collection access control docs

thisisnotchris
thisisnotchris
3 months ago
12

Hello Payload team! Just wanted to check if the example on this section is correct.

https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections

"Example Collection config"



Should it be returning "Categories" or "Posts"?



@jmikrut



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "posts",
  access: {
    create: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    read: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    update: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    delete: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    admin: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
  },
};

export default Posts;


Fixed ^



also tagging @patrikkozak @jesschow, as this is a commonly viewed example



Also tagging @denolfe in case this got buried in the queue

  Jarrod
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    yes this is a type O

  thisisnotchris
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    I think I'm AB Positive



    not sure

  Jarrod
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    😃

  thisisnotchris
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    also I didnt ping you @Jarrod because I felt bad for pinging you a bunch last week

  denolfe
Payload Team
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Updated in master

  Jarrod
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @thisisnotchris no need to feel bad!

  jesschow
Payload Team
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    feel

    afraid
