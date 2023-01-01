Possible typo on collection access control docs

Hello Payload team! Just wanted to check if the example on this section is correct.https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections
"Example Collection config"
Should it be returning "Categories" or "Posts"?
@jmikrut
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "posts",
access: {
create: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
read: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
update: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
delete: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
admin: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
},
};
export default Posts;
Fixed ^
also tagging @patrikkozak @jesschow, as this is a commonly viewed example
Also tagging @denolfe in case this got buried in the queue
yes this is a type O
I think I'm AB Positive
not sure
😃
also I didnt ping you @Jarrod because I felt bad for pinging you a bunch last week
Updated in master
@thisisnotchris no need to feel bad!
feelafraid
