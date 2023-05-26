Pre-populate a field array of type text?

I have an array of text fields. I want to pre-fill two of them with default values: 'Yes' and 'No'. Is that possiblewithout
a custom component, i.e. field hooks? I've tried
beforeValidate
and
beforeChange
, but haven't had much luck but it could be my misuse. My fallback option is hidden fields but it doesn't give me a helpful JSON structure
{
name: 'options',
type: 'array',
label: 'Options',
required: true,
fields: [{
name: 'optionText',
type: 'text',
required: true,
}]}
@remy_90 There is a defaultValue property for fields that can set the initial value, did this not work correctly?
Check out the array configuration here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array#config
I think this would only work for one default
If I had an array of two values, both would default to 'Yes'
The array is an array of fields, you would specify the defaultValue for each field
I believe this is entirely possible without extra steps
Interesting, well the final piece of the puzzle is getting two options to load without manually inserting two options
I'm assuming a beforeChange hook should do the trick?
The bigger picture is pre-populating a boolean true/false set of options as part of an array (so IDs for each are present)
Hmm, beforeChange fires on a change, prior to an update, is that the right location?
What do you mean by load without manual insertion
I have A Q&A system, I select an answer type of boolean. I'd like to get a true and false option, with labels (and separate IDs). I'd like to create an array to accomplish this, whereby when I click on the boolean (array field), two fields are presented, 'truthy' and 'falsy'
Here's what I have at present:
Issue is, this was built as a
row
, so I only get 1 ID for the entire field
switching it to an array gives the possibility of an ID per field but I'd still like to have a True and False option appear from a single booleanChoice selection with all of the above pre-populated
