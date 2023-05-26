Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Pre-populate a field array of type text?

default discord avatar
remy_90
6 months ago
6

I have an array of text fields. I want to pre-fill two of them with default values: 'Yes' and 'No'. Is that possible

without

a custom component, i.e. field hooks? I've tried

beforeValidate

and

beforeChange

, but haven't had much luck but it could be my misuse. My fallback option is hidden fields but it doesn't give me a helpful JSON structure


   {
       name: 'options',
       type: 'array',
       label: 'Options',
       required: true,
       fields: [{
           name: 'optionText',
           type: 'text',
           required: true,
       }]}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    @remy_90 There is a defaultValue property for fields that can set the initial value, did this not work correctly?



    Check out the array configuration here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array#config
  • default discord avatar
    remy_90
    6 months ago

    I think this would only work for one default



    If I had an array of two values, both would default to 'Yes'

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    The array is an array of fields, you would specify the defaultValue for each field



    I believe this is entirely possible without extra steps

  • default discord avatar
    remy_90
    6 months ago

    Interesting, well the final piece of the puzzle is getting two options to load without manually inserting two options



    I'm assuming a beforeChange hook should do the trick?



    The bigger picture is pre-populating a boolean true/false set of options as part of an array (so IDs for each are present)

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    Hmm, beforeChange fires on a change, prior to an update, is that the right location?



    What do you mean by load without manual insertion

  • default discord avatar
    remy_90
    6 months ago

    I have A Q&A system, I select an answer type of boolean. I'd like to get a true and false option, with labels (and separate IDs). I'd like to create an array to accomplish this, whereby when I click on the boolean (array field), two fields are presented, 'truthy' and 'falsy'



    Here's what I have at present:



    Issue is, this was built as a

    row

    , so I only get 1 ID for the entire field



    switching it to an array gives the possibility of an ID per field but I'd still like to have a True and False option appear from a single booleanChoice selection with all of the above pre-populated

    Screenshot_2023-05-26_at_15.44.19.png
