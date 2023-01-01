Everything was running well in production but after developing and locally testing some changes, deployment to production threw, out of nowhere, the following error: TypeError: Router.use() requires a middleware function

Full trace:

error Command failed with exit code 1. at internal/main/run_main_module.js:17:47 at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (internal/modules/run_main.js:75:12) at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:790:12) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:950:32) at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1114:10) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1085:14) at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/dist/server.js:51:8) at Function.use (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:462:11) TypeError: Router.use() requires a middleware function ^ throw new TypeError('Router.use() requires a middleware function') /home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:462

Because I didn't make any fundamental changes and all works well locally, it's quite a mystery where this opaque error comes from.

Has anybody had a similar problem in production?

The only place where Router.use() function is used is in server.ts file and that hasn't changed in the recent update.

server.ts