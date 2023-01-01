DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Proper way to implement Username-Password only authentication in a collection

default discord avatar
arnabxd
3 months ago
2

What is the proper way of implementing username/password login and registration, I don't want any email field.


I have tried making custom UI for edit and custom route for creating users, but when I try to create a new User it is giving me various types of errors (like it still expects an email in operations/create, confused about the strategies as well) and at this point I think I am doing it wrong way. can you guys please suggest a proper approach to achieve this.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hi @arnabxd do you still need help with this? Apologies that we haven't got you a response sooner

  • default discord avatar
    arnabxd
    last month

    It will be awesome to get your insights, but at this point I can't share the errors anymore

