Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Protect record from retrieval with simple password

default discord avatar
isa.aclast year
3

What is the best way to go about creating a record that requires a simple password (no username) to retrieve? In essence, I am trying to create a webpage that is password-protected, populated by data pulled from Payload.

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot2 years ago
  • default discord avatar
    minsomai2 years ago

    this can be handled outside from payloadcms.



    you can put auth middleware in the route itself, for the new page you are creating

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    2 years ago

    We did have a plugin for this, but this was for an earlier version of payload.



    I will share the code, but please just use it as reference - try not to copy/paste it into your project.



    The idea is to set a cookie on the user so when they make a request you can check to see if the password in the cookie matches the password on the doc in a beforeRead operation. I would scope the cookie something like this

    password-protection-${collectionSlug}-${docID}

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-password-protection/blob/main/src/index.ts#L71-L142
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.