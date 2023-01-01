Providing Specific Options in Select Field Based on User Role

I am having a case where I have multiple users (for example Admin, Chef & Customers). The admin can see both the Chef and the Customers users, while the Chef can only see the customers.

I need to give the Chef the ability to create users with roles

customers

only. Currently using the

select

field, the options shown are

Admin

,

Chef

and

Customers

- but I only want to limit the Chef account to see

Customers

option only. How can I achieve that?