Providing Specific Options in Select Field Based on User Role

default discord avatar
loaialsharee
last week
3

I am having a case where I have multiple users (for example Admin, Chef & Customers). The admin can see both the Chef and the Customers users, while the Chef can only see the customers.



I need to give the Chef the ability to create users with roles

customers

only. Currently using the

select

field, the options shown are

Admin

,

Chef

and

Customers

- but I only want to limit the Chef account to see

Customers

option only. How can I achieve that?



const Users: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'users',
  auth: true,
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'email',
  },
  labels: {
    plural: 'Admins',
    singular: 'Admin',
  },
  access: {
    read: isAuth,
    update: isAuth,
    delete: isAuth,
    create: isAuth,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'role',
      type: 'select',
      options: [
        // how to filter here based on roles?
        { label: 'Admin', value: ROLES.ADMIN },
        { label: 'Chef', value: ROLES.CHEF },
        { label: 'Customer', value: ROLES.CUSTOMER },
      ],
      required: true,
      defaultValue: ROLES.CUSTOMER,
    },
  ],
};

export default Users;
