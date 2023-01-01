DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
$push to array

default discord avatar
Daddaaff
7 months ago
7

Is there a way to $push an entry to an array with the API or do I need the replace the array with a new one that has the new value included?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Can you give some context here? I think it's the latter but would like to understand how you're trying to achieve this to make sure

  • default discord avatar
    miguderp
    7 months ago

    I'm following up on this for @Daddaaff since I encountered that yesterday;



    I have a series of forms (with questions) where users facing the front-end progressively update entries (through a graphql mutation atm). I'm using arrays to structure the questions on the back-end because I want my own client to be able to add as many questions as they want inside a repeater without me having to version control new questions every time



    At the moment I need to take the entire payload and add a new object to the array (or update the entry inside the array if it's an entry already existing, ie. an update to a previous question instead of an answer to a new question) whenever I do a graphql mutation on the FE

  • default discord avatar
    akshay
    7 months ago

    yes, appending to array using payload API is a pain. I think using Mongoose model and using $push operation directly might be the way to go here. Not sure, it makes sense to add every MongoDB operation to Payload API.

  • default discord avatar
    Daddaaff
    7 months ago

    @akshay if you want versioning it's the only option. And it's not like $push is so exotic

  • default discord avatar
    Above The Clouds
    2 months ago

    I have reached the same limitation - using the local API, how can we push references to previously created documents in an array of relationship?



    PS: I have it working using mongoose, it seems a common use case for the local API though - how to save arrays of relationship if you don't have the push?

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    You need to have the existing values and then merge in your new values before updating - or use the Model like others have said. When using a Model, just know that hooks and access control do not execute when using the underlying Model

