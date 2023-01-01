Query of Nested objects not worcking

Hello there!
I am trying to do a rest api query on a collection using a nested object attribute
/api/tickets?where[order.orderId][equeals]=1363580640437-01
Tickets has this structure
fields: [
{
name: 'order',
label: 'Order',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'orders',
required: true,
unique: true,
}
],
And orders:
fields: [
{
name: 'orderId',
type: 'text',
required: true,
label: 'ID de Pedido',
}
]
Please just bump your thread in the future. Duplicate ofhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1156568941506854952
