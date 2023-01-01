DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Query of Nested objects not worcking

default discord avatar
ivandominguezdomi
2 days ago
1

Hello there!



I am trying to do a rest api query on a collection using a nested object attribute



/api/tickets?where[order.orderId][equeals]=1363580640437-01


Tickets has this structure


fields: [
        {
            name: 'order',
            label: 'Order',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'orders',
            required: true,
            unique: true,
        }
    ],

And orders:



    fields: [
        {
            name: 'orderId',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
            label: 'ID de Pedido',
        }
              ]
