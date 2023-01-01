DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Quotes for rich text editor

default discord avatar
lucas_c
4 months ago
2

HI!, I'm trying to build a quotes button for the rich text editor, but I want it to be editable, I mean, to click an edit button or something like that and have a modal open with the quoted text and other fields like author, how can I achieve this?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @lucas_c could you make a separate Quotes collection and add a relationship to it within your richText? Otherwise, I think a custom rich text element / component will be the way to go here.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    @lucas_c You might be able to take some hints from the markdown example

    https://github.com/payloadcms/rich-text-with-markdown
