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Recommended hosting?

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gregwhitworth3 years ago
4

I'm wanting to deploy my POC to a live site. I'm using MongoDB Atlas for the storage and I normally use Netlify for my simpler sites. I'm curious if you all have any recommendations on where best to deploy this to and any hurdles that you've maybe hit along the way.

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    maalikb3 years ago

    Since the payload admin is a server it can be hosted on any virtual machine eg. AWS EC2 if you are an advanced use who wants scalability you can dockerize the application and deploy it on an orchestration service like Kubernetes eg. Digital Ocean Kubernetes Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine etc.



    The MongoDB database can be self hosted or you can use a managed service like Atlas (Which you are currently using)

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    exo37183 years ago

    I was going with a plain and simple VPS, just pick the cheapest one to fit your minimum requirements. From there you can run an instance wich docker (or, if you prefer PaaS then dokku). I have seen this question come up a lot lately, so if you have the time it would be great if you could share your experiences with us later, so we can give out more recommendations in the future 🙂

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    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @648940998784712706

    This is a similar question to yours!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    Like others mentioned, any guide on deploying a Node.js application + Mongo will do. Looking at a simple VM with pm2 or dokku are probably good places to start. Here are some links to guides others have written:


    https://northflank.com/guides/deploying-payload-cms
    https://www.showwcase.com/show/18570/how-to-deploy-payloadcms-to-digitialocean-and-connect-to-s3-bucket
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