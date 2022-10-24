Relationship dropdown display values

Hi all,

I'd like to set up 1->1 relationship in between a doctor and their specialization, where specialization is defined with a single name (text) field.

const Doctors: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'doctors', fields: [ { name: 'specialization', required: true, label: 'Spec', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'specializations', hasMany: false }, ] }

Available values in

specializations

collection are queried properly, but in the admin UI, options in the dropdown are shown as ids of specializations (attachment) Is there a way to opt in for an arbitrary field in the related collection to be used as a value displayed in dropdown? This is very important from the UX perspective.

do I need to build a custom Field for this or is there a predefined config I could use? seems like a pretty standard use case to me 🙂