Relationship with Form Plugin

Hi, in my payload project I use the forms plugin to create dynamic forms in the site, but I want to create a collection with a relation with the form submissions. What can I do?
This is my relation, all works fine except this
{
name: "xxx",
label: "xxx",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "form-submissions",
hasMany: true,
admin: {
description: "xxx",
},
},
I also have a global collection using that and works perfectly
{
name: "xxx",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "form-submissions",
required: true,
admin: {
description: "xxx",
},
},
hi @ScriptDroid - your relationship field looks correct and when I recreated this field it works as expected. Could you share your Field Chapters collection so we can see if anything looks amiss?
