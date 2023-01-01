DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Relationship with Form Plugin

default discord avatar
ScriptDroid
5 months ago
5

Hi, in my payload project I use the forms plugin to create dynamic forms in the site, but I want to create a collection with a relation with the form submissions. What can I do?



This is my relation, all works fine except this



    {
      name: "xxx",
      label: "xxx",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "form-submissions",
      hasMany: true,
      admin: {
        description: "xxx",
      },
    },


I also have a global collection using that and works perfectly



 {
      name: "xxx",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "form-submissions",
      required: true,
      admin: {
        description: "xxx",
      },
    },
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hi @ScriptDroid - your relationship field looks correct and when I recreated this field it works as expected. Could you share your Field Chapters collection so we can see if anything looks amiss?

