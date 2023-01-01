Relationship with Form Plugin

Hi, in my payload project I use the forms plugin to create dynamic forms in the site, but I want to create a collection with a relation with the form submissions. What can I do?

This is my relation, all works fine except this

{ name: "xxx", label: "xxx", type: "relationship", relationTo: "form-submissions", hasMany: true, admin: { description: "xxx", }, },

I also have a global collection using that and works perfectly