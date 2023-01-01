Remove row from an array, the row reappears on save

Trying to upgrade to 1.11.2 but now when I Remove an item from an array type with more than one item and then save the item just reappears! if a remove two items the last item is deleted and the more recent item reappears. Is this just me?

I've tried with super minimal collection like this

const Entry: CollectionConfig = {

slug: "entry",

admin: {useAsTitle:'hello',defaultColumns:["hello"]},

fields:[{name:'hello',type:'array',fields:[{name:'title',type:'text'}]}]

}

Downgrading to 1.10.5 and there is no issue.