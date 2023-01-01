Remove row from an array, the row reappears on save

Trying to upgrade to 1.11.2 but now when I Remove an item from an array type with more than one item and then save the item just reappears! if a remove two items the last item is deleted and the more recent item reappears. Is this just me?
I've tried with super minimal collection like this
const Entry: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "entry",
admin: {useAsTitle:'hello',defaultColumns:["hello"]},
fields:[{name:'hello',type:'array',fields:[{name:'title',type:'text'}]}]
}
Downgrading to 1.10.5 and there is no issue.
Hey @rmcdev - I am also seeing some strange behavior with the array, would you be able to open an issue over on GitHub? we'll look into this asap!https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
Note: I was able to replicate this using the fields test suite > array collection
Sure!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.