Remove row from an array, the row reappears on save

default discord avatar
rmcdev
4 months ago
2

Trying to upgrade to 1.11.2 but now when I Remove an item from an array type with more than one item and then save the item just reappears! if a remove two items the last item is deleted and the more recent item reappears. Is this just me?



I've tried with super minimal collection like this


const Entry: CollectionConfig = {


slug: "entry",


admin: {useAsTitle:'hello',defaultColumns:["hello"]},


fields:[{name:'hello',type:'array',fields:[{name:'title',type:'text'}]}]


}



Downgrading to 1.10.5 and there is no issue.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @rmcdev - I am also seeing some strange behavior with the array, would you be able to open an issue over on GitHub? we'll look into this asap!

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues


    Note: I was able to replicate this using the fields test suite > array collection

  • default discord avatar
    rmcdev
    4 months ago

    Sure!

