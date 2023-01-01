repeat selection in relationship field

I want to add the same document again in a relationship dropdown.
I already have
unique
set to
false
but is still doesn't allow me.
Please guide.
I think there is likely a better way to do this. What you are asking to do will increase the response size sent over the wire. I would personally handle this on the frontend or wherever you are using the field and loop over the selected ones to fill up an array with duplicates.
