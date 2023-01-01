Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
repeat selection in relationship field

default discord avatar
face44
last week
1

I want to add the same document again in a relationship dropdown.


I already have

unique

set to

false

but is still doesn't allow me.



Please guide.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    I think there is likely a better way to do this. What you are asking to do will increase the response size sent over the wire. I would personally handle this on the frontend or wherever you are using the field and loop over the selected ones to fill up an array with duplicates.

