REST API Create for multiple locales

Hey everyone,

I am currently struggling to create localized entries vie the REST API. I have a collection 'category', with an 'id' and the localized field 'category_name'. If I want to add just one translation to my collection (

, in this case German) then I can pass a body like

{ "id": "fun", "category_name": "Spaß" }

and adding that works. However, I am now wondering how I could create the whole localized object, since

{ "id": "fun2", "category_name": { "de": "Spaß", "en": "Fun", "es": "Diversión" } }

gives me the following error

{ "errors": [ { "name": "ValidationError", "data": [ { "field": "category_name", "message": "This field is required." } ], "message": "The following field is invalid: category_name" } ] }

for

. I am sure there is an easy way to pass the translations as well but just couldn't find it. Would appreciate any help!