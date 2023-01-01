Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
REST API Create for multiple locales

default discord avatar
j.k.wolff
4 days ago

Hey everyone,


I am currently struggling to create localized entries vie the REST API. I have a collection 'category', with an 'id' and the localized field 'category_name'. If I want to add just one translation to my collection (

http://localhost:3000/api/category?locale=de

, in this case German) then I can pass a body like 


{
    "id": "fun",
    "category_name": "Spaß"
}

and adding that works. However, I am now wondering how I could create the whole localized object, since 


{
    "id": "fun2",
    "category_name": {
        "de": "Spaß",
        "en": "Fun",
        "es": "Diversión"
    }
}

gives me the following error 


{
    "errors": [
        {
            "name": "ValidationError",
            "data": [
                {
                    "field": "category_name",
                    "message": "This field is required."
                }
            ],
            "message": "The following field is invalid: category_name"
        }
    ]
}

for

http://localhost:3000/api/category

. I am sure there is an easy way to pass the translations as well but just couldn't find it. Would appreciate any help!



