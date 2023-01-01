REST API Create for multiple locales

Hey everyone,
I am currently struggling to create localized entries vie the REST API. I have a collection 'category', with an 'id' and the localized field 'category_name'. If I want to add just one translation to my collection (http://localhost:3000/api/category?locale=de
, in this case German) then I can pass a body like
{
"id": "fun",
"category_name": "Spaß"
}
and adding that works. However, I am now wondering how I could create the whole localized object, since
{
"id": "fun2",
"category_name": {
"de": "Spaß",
"en": "Fun",
"es": "Diversión"
}
}
gives me the following error
{
"errors": [
{
"name": "ValidationError",
"data": [
{
"field": "category_name",
"message": "This field is required."
}
],
"message": "The following field is invalid: category_name"
}
]
}
forhttp://localhost:3000/api/category
. I am sure there is an easy way to pass the translations as well but just couldn't find it. Would appreciate any help!
