s3 upload issue

hello i'm facing issue when i update alt or title of image. i got an error that is in a image
what does your Media/Uploads config look like?
heyy @tylandavis this is my config.
could you show your dependencies please
yeah I imagine there might be something in the formatImageName function causing this issue.
also, I would suggest taking a look at the official cloud storage plugin:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
no @tylandavis if i remove formaImageName it's showing me this error.
hello i'm waitong for response.
@bhavikak I'm not familiar with the pattern you are using here for you s3 uploads. Can you confirm that the uploads are working when you first create?
I wonder if the issue may be that the creating and updating need different patterns.
I would suggest abstracting your S3 functions outside of your config, and calling them using Payload Hooks.
Hi, this happens when you try to create images' variants but the original image is smaller (in dimensions), so Payload doesn't create a variant and the plugin tryes to save it but it is undefined.
Try to update your
payload-s3-upload
plugin.
thanks @tylandavis and @eze_rangel i'll try your suggestions.
heyy @eze_rangel i just update a version and it's working fine.
👍 great!
