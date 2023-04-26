DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

s3 upload issue

default discord avatar
bhavikak
3 months ago
16

hello i'm facing issue when i update alt or title of image. i got an error that is in a image

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    what does your Media/Uploads config look like?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago


    heyy @tylandavis this is my config.

    Media.ts
  • default discord avatar
    cbregante
    3 months ago

    could you show your dependencies please

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yeah I imagine there might be something in the formatImageName function causing this issue.



    also, I would suggest taking a look at the official cloud storage plugin:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    no @tylandavis if i remove formaImageName it's showing me this error.







    hello i'm waitong for response.

    Screenshot_from_2023-04-26_11-02-50.png
    package.json
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @bhavikak I'm not familiar with the pattern you are using here for you s3 uploads. Can you confirm that the uploads are working when you first create?



    I wonder if the issue may be that the creating and updating need different patterns.



    I would suggest abstracting your S3 functions outside of your config, and calling them using Payload Hooks.

  • default discord avatar
    eze_rangel
    2 months ago

    Hi, this happens when you try to create images' variants but the original image is smaller (in dimensions), so Payload doesn't create a variant and the plugin tryes to save it but it is undefined.



    Try to update your

    payload-s3-upload

    plugin.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    2 months ago

    thanks @tylandavis and @eze_rangel i'll try your suggestions.



    heyy @eze_rangel i just update a version and it's working fine.

  • default discord avatar
    eze_rangel
    2 months ago

    👍 great!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.