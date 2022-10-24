Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Search block fields

default discord avatar
christopher.nowlan3 years ago
9

Is there a way to query in GraphQl if a block contains a string value

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    bump

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    Not in GraphQL there isn't, due to the strict typing necessary for GraphQL inputs. But this is an open roadmap item



    right now, you could use the REST API and dot notation to search on block fields



    there are a few discussions open re: how to do this

  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan3 years ago

    Do you know if anyone has done this yet?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    in graphql? or REST?

  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan3 years ago

    REST

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    in REST you certainly can



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/852

    take a read through this



    it's not exacxtly the same as to what you're asking, but the principle is the same



    you can create dot-notation based nested field where queries

  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan3 years ago

    Thanks

    @364124941832159242

    I'll have a look



    Does the above only work in the CMS?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    what do you mean?



    it works in REST API



    and local API

  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan3 years ago

    Im using it with NextJS.



    But I think Im not doing it right

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.