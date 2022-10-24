Search block fields

Is there a way to query in GraphQl if a block contains a string value
bump
Not in GraphQL there isn't, due to the strict typing necessary for GraphQL inputs. But this is an open roadmap item
right now, you could use the REST API and dot notation to search on block fields
there are a few discussions open re: how to do this
Do you know if anyone has done this yet?
in graphql? or REST?
REST
in REST you certainly can
take a read through this
it's not exacxtly the same as to what you're asking, but the principle is the same
you can create dot-notation based nested field where queries
Thanks@364124941832159242
I'll have a look
Does the above only work in the CMS?
what do you mean?
it works in REST API
and local API
Im using it with NextJS.
But I think Im not doing it right
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