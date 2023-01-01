DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
seed a json array

default discord avatar
generator101
6 months ago
22

I have a json array 



[
  {
   "id" : 1,
   "name" : "john"
  },
  {
   "id" : 2,
   "name" : "bob"
  },
  ....
]


I want to seed all the data to a collection,


I loaded the json file



const data = require('../../data/data.json')


but not sure how to load all the individual data, any ideas?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    @generator101 Do you mean mapping over your provided array to a payload collection config?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    yes

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    It may be something like this



    Wait



    you mean import data into a collection already made?



    Or create a collection from a predefined config?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    so I am using this example



    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Users/seed.ts


    it is seeding 1 user, I want to seed multiple users



    that are in a json format in a file data.json



    the collection I already made



    with proper fields

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    6 months ago

    Oh okay



    So you could do a few things, but maybe you want to loop over your provided users data json



    USERS_JSON.forEach((user) => {
    await payload.create({
      collection: 'users',
      data: {
        ...user,
      },
    });
})


    Assuming your data in users_json is compatible with the users collection model



    Note: To hook into when all users are created, you may want to create an array of those .create methods and then Promise.all it



    @jmikrut may have a better way. Maybe a PR for createMany would be cool?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    Thank you, this worked, but createMany would be awesome

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    we are working on

    createMany

    😉

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal
    2 months ago

    What about if we want to insert USERS_JSON file with multi-language support?



    USERS_JSON.forEach((user) => {
    await payload.create({
      collection: 'users',
      data: {
        ...user,
      },
      locale: 'es'
    });
})


    this code creates another document instead of updating previous one.



    @jmikrut and @notchr

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    @mumincelal



    you would want to use

    payload.update

    instead of

    payload.create
