seed a json array

I have a json array
[
{
"id" : 1,
"name" : "john"
},
{
"id" : 2,
"name" : "bob"
},
....
]
I want to seed all the data to a collection,
I loaded the json file
const data = require('../../data/data.json')
but not sure how to load all the individual data, any ideas?
@generator101 Do you mean mapping over your provided array to a payload collection config?
yes
It may be something like this
Wait
you mean import data into a collection already made?
Or create a collection from a predefined config?
so I am using this example
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Users/seed.ts
it is seeding 1 user, I want to seed multiple users
that are in a json format in a file data.json
the collection I already made
with proper fields
Oh okay
So you could do a few things, but maybe you want to loop over your provided users data json
USERS_JSON.forEach((user) => {
await payload.create({
collection: 'users',
data: {
...user,
},
});
})
Assuming your data in users_json is compatible with the users collection model
Note: To hook into when all users are created, you may want to create an array of those .create methods and then Promise.all it
@jmikrut may have a better way. Maybe a PR for createMany would be cool?
Thank you, this worked, but createMany would be awesome
we are working on
createMany
😉
What about if we want to insert USERS_JSON file with multi-language support?
USERS_JSON.forEach((user) => {
await payload.create({
collection: 'users',
data: {
...user,
},
locale: 'es'
});
})
this code creates another document instead of updating previous one.
@jmikrut and @notchr
@mumincelal
you would want to use
payload.update
instead of
payload.create
