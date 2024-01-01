Send an Email when the contact form is submitted.

Can anyone guide me on how to email me when my contact form is submitted?

This is my contact form collection

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import sendEmail from "payload/dist/email/sendEmail"; const ContactUs: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'contact-us', hooks: { afterChange: [ async ({operation, doc}) => { if (operation === 'create') { try { // Extract contact details const {name, email, phone, message} = doc; // Define the email content const emailContent = ` New contact submission: Name: ${name} Email: ${email} Phone: ${phone} Message: ${message} `; console.log("Sending email with content:", emailContent); await sendEmail({ to: 'villas-04recheck@icloud.com', subject: 'New Contact Submission', html: emailContent, }); console.log("Email sent successfully"); } catch (error) { console.error("Error sending email:", error); } } }, ], }, admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, access: { read: () => true, create: () => true, update: () => false, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', required: true, }, // other fields here ], }; export default ContactUs;

get-payload.ts

import dotenv from 'dotenv' import path from "path"; import {InitOptions} from "payload/config"; import payload, {Payload} from "payload"; import nodemailer from "nodemailer"; dotenv.config({ path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env") }) const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ host: "smtp.resend.com", port: 465, secure: true, auth: { user: "resend", pass: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY, }, }) let cached = (global as any).payload if (!cached) { cached = (global as any).payload = { client: null, promise: null, } } interface Args { initOptions?: Partial<InitOptions> } export const getPayloadClient = async ({ initOptions, }: Args = {}):Promise<Payload> => { if (!process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET) { throw new Error("Missing PAYLOAD_SECRET environment variable") } if (cached.client) { return cached.client } if (!cached.promise) { cached.promise = payload.init({ email: { transport: transporter, fromAddress: "villas-04ps@icloud.com", fromName: "Admin Panel", }, secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, local: !initOptions?.express, ...(initOptions ?? {}), }) } try { cached.client = await cached.promise } catch (e: unknown) { cached.promise = null throw e } return cached.client }

Please any help is greatly appreciated

Found the solution here