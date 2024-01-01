Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Send an Email when the contact form is submitted.

default discord avatar
mrtan426
4 days ago

Can anyone guide me on how to email me when my contact form is submitted?



This is my contact form collection



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
import sendEmail from "payload/dist/email/sendEmail";

const ContactUs: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'contact-us',
    hooks: {
        afterChange: [
            async ({operation, doc}) => {
                if (operation === 'create') {
                    try {
                        // Extract contact details
                        const {name, email, phone, message} = doc;

                        // Define the email content
                        const emailContent = `
                            New contact submission:
                            Name: ${name}
                            Email: ${email}
                            Phone: ${phone}
                            Message: ${message}
                        `;

                        console.log("Sending email with content:", emailContent);
                        await sendEmail({
                            to: 'villas-04recheck@icloud.com',
                            subject: 'New Contact Submission',
                            html: emailContent,
                        });
                        console.log("Email sent successfully");
                    } catch (error) {
                        console.error("Error sending email:", error);
                    }
                }
            },
        ],
    },

    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'name',

    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
        create: () => true,
        update: () => false,
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'name',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
        },
        // other fields here
    ],
};

export default ContactUs;


get-payload.ts



import dotenv from 'dotenv'
import path from "path";
import {InitOptions} from "payload/config";
import payload, {Payload} from "payload";
import nodemailer from "nodemailer";

dotenv.config({
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env")
})

const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
    host: "smtp.resend.com",
    port: 465,
    secure: true,
    auth: {
        user: "resend",
        pass: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
    },
})

let cached = (global as any).payload
if (!cached) {
    cached = (global as any).payload = {
        client: null,
        promise: null,
    }
}

interface Args {
    initOptions?: Partial<InitOptions>
}

export const getPayloadClient = async ({
                                           initOptions,
                                       }: Args = {}):Promise<Payload> => {
    if (!process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET) {
        throw new Error("Missing PAYLOAD_SECRET environment variable")
    }

    if (cached.client) {
        return cached.client
    }
    if (!cached.promise) {
        cached.promise = payload.init({
            email: {
                transport: transporter,
                fromAddress: "villas-04ps@icloud.com",
                fromName: "Admin Panel",
            },
            secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
            local: !initOptions?.express,
            ...(initOptions ?? {}),
        })
    }

    try {
        cached.client = await cached.promise
    } catch (e: unknown) {
        cached.promise = null
        throw e

    }
    return cached.client
}


Please any help is greatly appreciated



Found the solution here



https://payloadcms.com/blog/payload-nodemailer-free-and-extensible-email-integration
    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.