Send an Email when the contact form is submitted.

Can anyone guide me on how to email me when my contact form is submitted?
This is my contact form collection
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
import sendEmail from "payload/dist/email/sendEmail";
const ContactUs: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'contact-us',
hooks: {
afterChange: [
async ({operation, doc}) => {
if (operation === 'create') {
try {
// Extract contact details
const {name, email, phone, message} = doc;
// Define the email content
const emailContent = `
New contact submission:
Name: ${name}
Email: ${email}
Phone: ${phone}
Message: ${message}
`;
console.log("Sending email with content:", emailContent);
await sendEmail({
to: 'villas-04recheck@icloud.com',
subject: 'New Contact Submission',
html: emailContent,
});
console.log("Email sent successfully");
} catch (error) {
console.error("Error sending email:", error);
}
}
},
],
},
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
create: () => true,
update: () => false,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
// other fields here
],
};
export default ContactUs;
get-payload.ts
import dotenv from 'dotenv'
import path from "path";
import {InitOptions} from "payload/config";
import payload, {Payload} from "payload";
import nodemailer from "nodemailer";
dotenv.config({
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env")
})
const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
host: "smtp.resend.com",
port: 465,
secure: true,
auth: {
user: "resend",
pass: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
},
})
let cached = (global as any).payload
if (!cached) {
cached = (global as any).payload = {
client: null,
promise: null,
}
}
interface Args {
initOptions?: Partial<InitOptions>
}
export const getPayloadClient = async ({
initOptions,
}: Args = {}):Promise<Payload> => {
if (!process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET) {
throw new Error("Missing PAYLOAD_SECRET environment variable")
}
if (cached.client) {
return cached.client
}
if (!cached.promise) {
cached.promise = payload.init({
email: {
transport: transporter,
fromAddress: "villas-04ps@icloud.com",
fromName: "Admin Panel",
},
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
local: !initOptions?.express,
...(initOptions ?? {}),
})
}
try {
cached.client = await cached.promise
} catch (e: unknown) {
cached.promise = null
throw e
}
return cached.client
}
Please any help is greatly appreciated
Found the solution here
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.