sharp dependency still preventing use of Payload

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
5 months ago
3

Hey all, just a reminder that some users on OSX are unable to use Payload because of the sharp dependency. You could install lib-vips via brew and then build from source on the sharp package, but the lib-vips dependency is massive. I feel like image manipulation should be handled by the user and not Payload as I would argue the majority of people care about data & forms over media.



Or make image manipulation / handling a plugin that is optional

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    I think we will get to that point. And then we will have a local storage plugin that you would be able to tac on to a config, instead of it being baked in. But that will come at a later date.



    It will also allow us to reduce our bundle size for serverless deployments, which we would love to do - sharp is v large

