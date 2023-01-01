`sharp` module preventing the dev server from being started.

The error:

C:\Users\<user>\Desktop\code\texturepacksmc\payload

ode_modules\payload-webp

ode_modules\sharp\lib\sharp.js:37 throw new Error(help.join('

')); ^ Error: Something went wrong installing the "sharp" module The specified procedure could not be found. \\?\C:\Users\<user>\Desktop\code\texturepacksmc\payload

ode_modules\payload-webp

ode_modules\sharp\build\Release\sharp-win32-x64.node

Is fine if I run it on WSL but, node is slow on WSL. Any fix for this? I use cmd primarily