Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

SlateJS External Images

default discord avatar
zoul0813
5 months ago
2

Is there a built-in SlateJS element for including external images into the editor? I have the

upload

element for linking to related images in my Images collection, but I also need to support being able to reference images not managed by Payload

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.