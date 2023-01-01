SlateJS External Images

Is there a built-in SlateJS element for including external images into the editor? I have the
upload
element for linking to related images in my Images collection, but I also need to support being able to reference images not managed by Payload
Hi @zoul0813 unfortunately not, this would need to be a custom element, you can find out that herehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/slate#building-custom-elements-and-leaves
Alternatively, you could have anexternal images
collection containing a text field for the external URL. Then you can use the slate Relationship elementhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/slate#relationship-element
Apologies for the slow response here!
Ha, thanks for the reply. We went with the custom element approach so that we could also pass in some basic preferences such as width/height.
