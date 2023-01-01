DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
some help with integrating Logto to a payload / next setup.

default discord avatar
Oron
6 months ago
3

Hi, I have a repo with payload and next setup and I would like to integrate logto which is an open source alternative to auth0,


Can someone help me achieve that ? should be relatively simple to adopt the auth0 existing plugin to do that. Willing to pay for the effort. Thx!

  • default discord avatar
    samtietjen
    6 months ago

    Just some curiosity from the sidelines. Why logto over Payload’s auth? Is there a specific benefit?

  • default discord avatar
    Oron
    6 months ago

    social logins

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hmm, I'm starting to wonder if we should have a jobs/freelance channel here in Discord for this. Thoughts?

