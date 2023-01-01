some help with integrating Logto to a payload / next setup.

Hi, I have a repo with payload and next setup and I would like to integrate logto which is an open source alternative to auth0,
Can someone help me achieve that ? should be relatively simple to adopt the auth0 existing plugin to do that. Willing to pay for the effort. Thx!
Just some curiosity from the sidelines. Why logto over Payload’s auth? Is there a specific benefit?
social logins
Hmm, I'm starting to wonder if we should have a jobs/freelance channel here in Discord for this. Thoughts?
