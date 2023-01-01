I want to have separate subdomain for media folder. Admin panel will be available at admin.example.com and all requests to admin.example.com/media to be redirected to media.example.com. I can do it in nginx config, but what do I need to do in payload config to make it work so it returns right urls for frontend to use?
@arctomachine For an upload-enabled collection, you can set a "staticURL" property, which returns the proper URL for the frontend. So, in your case, I believe you would need to set the staticURL to "https://media.example.com
"
Here's an example where I am hosting my images in Google Cloud Storage and return the proper URLs to the frontend
It gives desired url format, but now I run into opposite issue. This url is not serving the image. Is it possible to fix? My nginx config for media. subdomain is this. And payload upstream is localhost:4000. Is it possible to configure?
location / {
proxy_pass http://payload_upstream;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
}
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.