Subdomain for media folder

default discord avatar
arctomachine
5 months ago
2

I want to have separate subdomain for media folder. Admin panel will be available at admin.example.com and all requests to admin.example.com/media to be redirected to media.example.com. I can do it in nginx config, but what do I need to do in payload config to make it work so it returns right urls for frontend to use?

  • default discord avatar
    r3pwn
    5 months ago

    @arctomachine For an upload-enabled collection, you can set a "staticURL" property, which returns the proper URL for the frontend. So, in your case, I believe you would need to set the staticURL to "

    https://media.example.com

    "



    Here's an example where I am hosting my images in Google Cloud Storage and return the proper URLs to the frontend


    https://github.com/r3pwn/r3pwn-com-next/blob/caec0f249acf0b4d90bbc912ac9002092b1c8030/payload/collections/Media.ts#L17
  • default discord avatar
    arctomachine
    5 months ago

    It gives desired url format, but now I run into opposite issue. This url is not serving the image. Is it possible to fix? My nginx config for media. subdomain is this. And payload upstream is localhost:4000. Is it possible to configure?


    location / {
    proxy_pass http://payload_upstream;

    proxy_set_header Host $host;
    proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
    proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
    proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
}
