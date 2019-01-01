Hello again all!

Full files are attached if the code snippets do not provide enough info.

So in my payload config we have:

import Logo from "./graphics/Logo" ; dotenv. config ({ path : path. resolve (__dirname, "../.env" ), }); const mockModulePath = path. resolve (__dirname, "./mocks/emptyModule.js" ); export default buildConfig ({ admin : { user : "admins" , meta : { titleSuffix : "- Installmint CMS" , ogImage : "/assets/favicon.svg" , }, components : { graphics : { Logo , }, },

Then my logo file (at graphics/Logo/index.js) is:

import React from "react" ; const Logo = ( ) => ( < svg width = "210" height = "33" viewBox = "0 0 210 33" fill = "none" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > // ... etc </ svg > ); export default Logo ;

Everytime I run the app with this now I get:

[21:23:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... /Users/user/Documents/Dev/installmint/installmint-cms/src/graphics/Logo/index.js:7 var Logo = function () { return (<svg width= "210" height= "33" viewBox= "0 0 210 33" fill= "none" xmlns= "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > ^ SyntaxError: Unexpected token '<'

I've been wrestling with this for hours and am completely perplexed.

I updated from

1.1.19

to

1.9.1

and this is the only issue I have remaining.

Thank you in advance for any help!