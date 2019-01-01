DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Syntax Error when setting custom logo in Payload.config

default discord avatar
sassycoder
last month
15

Hello again all!



Full files are attached if the code snippets do not provide enough info.



So in my payload config we have:



import Logo from "./graphics/Logo";

dotenv.config({
  path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env"),
});

const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, "./mocks/emptyModule.js");

export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    user: "admins",
    meta: {
      titleSuffix: "- Installmint CMS",
      ogImage: "/assets/favicon.svg",
    },
    components: {
      graphics: {
        Logo,
      },
    },
// ... etc


Then my logo file (at graphics/Logo/index.js) is:



import React from "react";

const Logo = () => (
  <svg
    width="210"
    height="33"
    viewBox="0 0 210 33"
    fill="none"
    xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
  >
// ... etc
</svg>
);

export default Logo;


Everytime I run the app with this now I get:



[21:23:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
/Users/user/Documents/Dev/installmint/installmint-cms/src/graphics/Logo/index.js:7
var Logo = function () { return (<svg width="210" height="33" viewBox="0 0 210 33" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
                                 ^

SyntaxError: Unexpected token '<'


I've been wrestling with this for hours and am completely perplexed.



I updated from

1.1.19

to

1.9.1

and this is the only issue I have remaining.



Thank you in advance for any help!

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month

    What does your tsconfig file look like?

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month
    {
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es5",
    "lib": [
      "dom",
      "dom.iterable",
      "esnext"
    ],
    "allowJs": true,
    "outDir": "./dist",
    "declaration": true,
    "declarationDir": "./dist",
    "skipLibCheck": true,
    "strict": false,
    "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "module": "commonjs",
    "moduleResolution": "node",
    "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
    "resolveJsonModule": true,
    "isolatedModules": true,
    "jsx": "preserve",
    "sourceMap": true
  },
  "include": [
    "src"
  ],
  "exclude": [
    "node_modules",
    "dist",
    "build",
    "src/tests"
  ],
  "ts-node": {
    "transpileOnly": true
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    r3pwn
    last month

    I've seen similar issues that have been resolved with changing the file extension. For example, yours is currently

    index.js

    , so I would try changing it to

    index.jsx
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month

    @r3pwn oh yes, should def do that to start!

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Same error unfortunately

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month

    oh



    change

    jsx: preserve

    to

    jsx: react

    in your tsconfig

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Progress? It's a different error now, it can't resolve 


    ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 63:0-35
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './graphics/Icon'


    I also tried changing the export default to export it as a module then changed the import in the config to

    import { Icon }

    instead and received the same error.

  • default discord avatar
    r3pwn
    last month

    @sassycoder is the "graphics" folder inside of the "src" folder? If not, the path should be "../graphics/Icon", because the path is relative to the file making the import statement

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    Hi @r3pwn. Yes it is inside the src folder. Ctrl+clicking on the import statement brings me to the file in VSC

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month
    /Icon

    I thought it was

    /Logo

    ?



    I just booted up an app and am unable to reproduce this behavior

  • default discord avatar
    sassycoder
    last month

    It's both actually, I was trying to keep my examples to Logo but forgot last time haha



    Hm I'll try to spin up a new app and see if I can find the interference, thank you for checking that



    Adding

    index.jsx

    after the path in the import was what finally did the trick! So in

    payload.config

    :



    import Logo from "./graphics/Logo/index.jsx";


    The other problem was what Jarrod pointed out where my tsconfig needed

    jsx

    to be set to

    react

    .



    Thanks for the help all!!

