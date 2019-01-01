Hello again all!
Full files are attached if the code snippets do not provide enough info.
So in my payload config we have:
import Logo from "./graphics/Logo";
dotenv.config({
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../.env"),
});
const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, "./mocks/emptyModule.js");
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
user: "admins",
meta: {
titleSuffix: "- Installmint CMS",
ogImage: "/assets/favicon.svg",
},
components: {
graphics: {
Logo,
},
},
// ... etc
Then my logo file (at graphics/Logo/index.js) is:
import React from "react";
const Logo = () => (
<svg
width="210"
height="33"
viewBox="0 0 210 33"
fill="none"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
>
// ... etc
</svg>
);
export default Logo;
Everytime I run the app with this now I get:
[21:23:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
/Users/user/Documents/Dev/installmint/installmint-cms/src/graphics/Logo/index.js:7
var Logo = function () { return (<svg width="210" height="33" viewBox="0 0 210 33" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token '<'
I've been wrestling with this for hours and am completely perplexed.
I updated from
1.1.19
to
1.9.1
and this is the only issue I have remaining.
Thank you in advance for any help!
What does your tsconfig file look like?
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"lib": [
"dom",
"dom.iterable",
"esnext"
],
"allowJs": true,
"outDir": "./dist",
"declaration": true,
"declarationDir": "./dist",
"skipLibCheck": true,
"strict": false,
"forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"resolveJsonModule": true,
"isolatedModules": true,
"jsx": "preserve",
"sourceMap": true
},
"include": [
"src"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules",
"dist",
"build",
"src/tests"
],
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true
}
}
I've seen similar issues that have been resolved with changing the file extension. For example, yours is currently
index.js
, so I would try changing it to
index.jsx
@r3pwn oh yes, should def do that to start!
Same error unfortunately
oh
change
jsx: preserve
to
jsx: react
in your tsconfig
Progress? It's a different error now, it can't resolve
ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 63:0-35
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve './graphics/Icon'
I also tried changing the export default to export it as a module then changed the import in the config to
import { Icon }
instead and received the same error.
@sassycoder is the "graphics" folder inside of the "src" folder? If not, the path should be "../graphics/Icon", because the path is relative to the file making the import statement
Hi @r3pwn. Yes it is inside the src folder. Ctrl+clicking on the import statement brings me to the file in VSC
/Icon
I thought it was
/Logo
?
I just booted up an app and am unable to reproduce this behavior
It's both actually, I was trying to keep my examples to Logo but forgot last time haha
Hm I'll try to spin up a new app and see if I can find the interference, thank you for checking that
Adding
index.jsx
after the path in the import was what finally did the trick! So in
payload.config
:
import Logo from "./graphics/Logo/index.jsx";
The other problem was what Jarrod pointed out where my tsconfig needed
jsx
to be set to
react
.
Thanks for the help all!!
