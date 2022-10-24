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Team development

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gifgaarlast year
6

How can my colleague and I collaborate in the same CMS using a shared database?



When I create a new field, he gets a prompt in his terminal asking if he wants to delete my entry, as his version of the code doesn’t yet include the new field.



Our current solution is to work with multiple databases, but that feels like overkill.

  • default discord avatar
    niels8996last year

    Im also curious about this

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    redxnelast year

    I would also like to know if there is a solution to this

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    arstoien_39918last year

    Best practice in my experience is to use individual local DB's. And use DB migrations if data needs to be shared.


    Its too easy to corrupt a table or nuke it, losing hours of work.



    Maybe you could get away with it by practicing trunk based development - working on the same branch and pushing your schema changes as soon as you make them, but that seems like a dangerous recipe. And still requires your team to be in a position to pull those changes.

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    gifgaarlast year

    That could be a possible solution, but I still feel like the multiple databases are a bit overkill.



    I do understand why its happening, but its a bit of a dealbreaker

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    ritsu0455last year

    I just created a PR that can solve it

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/8196

    you would have to introspect your database into a drizzle schema and pass it into

    beforeSchemaInit
  • default discord avatar
    gifgaarlast year

    Thanks

    @423216344302092288

    , gonna try it out when it's merged!

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