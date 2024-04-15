Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Tooltips in a list

default discord avatar
renequez6 months ago
5

Hi, I cannot figure how I can work with tooltips in a list.


I've followed the color field tutorial

https://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field

, and I want to add a tooltip on hovering each item. I attached a photo with the code.


Basically the tooltips are never showing, I don't get what I should be doing 😦

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    @renequez I recently added a tooltip plugin to Payload



    Maybe that could give you some ideas?



    https://github.com/notchris/payload-label-popover
  • default discord avatar
    renequez6 months ago

    thank you, @notchris !



    i've actually re-written the tooltip component a bit differently than payload does it, and it works like this

    Tooltip.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    So it is working now?

  • default discord avatar
    renequez6 months ago

    yes 👌

  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr3 months ago

    I tried to use this plugin but I get the following error.



    /home/.../node_modules/payload-label-popover/src/index.ts:1
export { labelPopoverPlugin } from './plugin'
^^^^^^

SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'
