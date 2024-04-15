Hi, I cannot figure how I can work with tooltips in a list.
I've followed the color field tutorialhttps://payloadcms.com/blog/building-a-custom-field
, and I want to add a tooltip on hovering each item. I attached a photo with the code.
Basically the tooltips are never showing, I don't get what I should be doing 😦
@renequez I recently added a tooltip plugin to Payload
Maybe that could give you some ideas?
https://github.com/notchris/payload-label-popover
thank you, @notchris !
i've actually re-written the tooltip component a bit differently than payload does it, and it works like this
So it is working now?
yes 👌
I tried to use this plugin but I get the following error.
/home/.../node_modules/payload-label-popover/src/index.ts:1
export { labelPopoverPlugin } from './plugin'
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'
