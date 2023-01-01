Translating page blocks

Hi, We are using Payload in a new project where we are creating pages using page blocks. The main problem we have right now is with translations, when the user has to translate a page there is no reference to the default one. Has anyone already solved this problem?
@enrico.bagattin Payload's admin UI currently only supports showing one locale at a time. This may be a feature enhancement in the future.
Thank you Elliot
