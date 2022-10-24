Unable to change graphics assets for admin

admin: { user: Users.slug, meta: { titleSuffix: "- QS I-GAUGE", icons: [ { rel: "icon", type: "image/svg", url: "/favicon.svg", }, ], defaultOGImageType: "static", openGraph: { images: [ { url: "/logo.svg", }, ], }, }, components: { graphics: { Logo: Logo, Icon: Icon, }, }, },

const Logo = () => { return ( <div className="logo"> <img src="/logo.svg" alt="Igauge" /> </div> ); }; export default Logo;

here is an example of what I tried to do which is pretty close to what the documentation suggests I believe but I get the error

TS2322: Type () => React. JSX. Element is not assignable to type CustomComponent<Record<string, any>> | undefined

Any idea on how to fix this?