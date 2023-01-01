Updating favicon

i'm trying to update the favicon for the admin UI without any luck - i'm probably just missing something obvious (have tried following the docs for white labeling on the payload website).

in my

server.ts

file I have added this line:

app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve(__dirname, './assets')));

and added an import for 'path' from 'path'.

in my payload.config I have added this meta-block to the admin object:

meta: { titleSuffix: '- Name for CMS', favicon: '/assets/favicon.svg' }

The guide says I need to create a folder named 'assets' and put my images in there. It does however not specify where to put this folder - I have tried both in the root of the directory, and withing the

src

folder - both resulting in a 404 error trying to fetch the image.