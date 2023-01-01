Updating favicon

i'm trying to update the favicon for the admin UI without any luck - i'm probably just missing something obvious (have tried following the docs for white labeling on the payload website).
in my
server.ts
file I have added this line:
app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve(__dirname, './assets')));
and added an import for 'path' from 'path'.
in my payload.config I have added this meta-block to the admin object:
meta: {
titleSuffix: '- Name for CMS',
favicon: '/assets/favicon.svg'
}
The guide says I need to create a folder named 'assets' and put my images in there. It does however not specify where to put this folder - I have tried both in the root of the directory, and withing the
src
folder - both resulting in a 404 error trying to fetch the image.
If you are using standalone payload app then this should do the job assuming you have assets folder in root of project.
app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve('assets')));
this does not work in my application
I've got my 'assets'-folder at the root of my project, outside of the 'src'-folder.
My admin.meta looks like this:
meta: {
titleSuffix: '- Site Name CMS',
favicon: '/assets/favicon.svg'
}
And my server.ts har this line:
app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve('assets')));
In the browser I get a 404 error for the favicon, but if I visit the URL its trying to fetch from myself I can see the favicon just fine
looks like it might have been a cache issue, resolved itself after a few more refreshes. thanks for the help :)
