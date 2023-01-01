Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Updating favicon

default discord avatar
augdust
2 weeks ago
2

i'm trying to update the favicon for the admin UI without any luck - i'm probably just missing something obvious (have tried following the docs for white labeling on the payload website).



in my

server.ts

file I have added this line:

app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve(__dirname, './assets')));

and added an import for 'path' from 'path'.



in my payload.config I have added this meta-block to the admin object: 


meta: {
  titleSuffix: '- Name for CMS',
  favicon: '/assets/favicon.svg'
}


The guide says I need to create a folder named 'assets' and put my images in there. It does however not specify where to put this folder - I have tried both in the root of the directory, and withing the

src

folder - both resulting in a 404 error trying to fetch the image.

  • default discord avatar
    trugamr
    last week

    If you are using standalone payload app then this should do the job assuming you have assets folder in root of project.


    app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve('assets')));
  • default discord avatar
    augdust
    last week

    this does not work in my application

    :think:



    I've got my 'assets'-folder at the root of my project, outside of the 'src'-folder.



    My admin.meta looks like this: 



    meta: {
            titleSuffix: '- Site Name CMS',
            favicon: '/assets/favicon.svg'
        }


    And my server.ts har this line: 

    app.use('/assets', express.static(path.resolve('assets')));



    In the browser I get a 404 error for the favicon, but if I visit the URL its trying to fetch from myself I can see the favicon just fine



    looks like it might have been a cache issue, resolved itself after a few more refreshes. thanks for the help :)

