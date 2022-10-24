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Upgrade Beta.128 - Module not found - lexical

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diadamalollast year

./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js


Module not found: Package path ./generateComponentMap is not exported from package node_modules@payloadcms\richtext-lexical (seImport trace for requested module:


./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx



./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js


Attempted import error: 'RichTextCell' is not exported from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' (imported as 'RichTextCell_0').



Import trace for requested module:


./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js


./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx



I get this error on building 128


https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/compare/v3.0.0-beta.127...v3.0.0-beta.128

I adjusted this file:


(app)/(payload)/layout.tsx



The other stuff i didnt need to touch



Does someone else have this error and knows how to address it?



Ok, i needed to reset this file



src\app(payload)\admin\importMap.js


with empty array



And then when its running on pnpm dev it got regenerated



But now my admin panel doesnt have any styling 😄





Ok just upgraded to 3.0.0


ALso needed to upgrade


"babel-plugin-react-compiler": "19.0.0-beta-0dec889-20241115",



if this happens for anyone

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