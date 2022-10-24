./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js

Module not found: Package path ./generateComponentMap is not exported from package node_modules@payloadcms\richtext-lexical (seImport trace for requested module:

./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx

./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js

Attempted import error: 'RichTextCell' is not exported from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' (imported as 'RichTextCell_0').

Import trace for requested module:

./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js

./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx

I get this error on building 128

I adjusted this file:

(app)/(payload)/layout.tsx

The other stuff i didnt need to touch

Does someone else have this error and knows how to address it?

Ok, i needed to reset this file

src\app(payload)\admin\importMap.js

with empty array

And then when its running on pnpm dev it got regenerated

But now my admin panel doesnt have any styling 😄

Ok just upgraded to 3.0.0

ALso needed to upgrade

"babel-plugin-react-compiler": "19.0.0-beta-0dec889-20241115",

if this happens for anyone