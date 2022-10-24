./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js
Module not found: Package path ./generateComponentMap is not exported from package node_modules@payloadcms\richtext-lexical (seImport trace for requested module:
./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx
./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js
Attempted import error: 'RichTextCell' is not exported from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' (imported as 'RichTextCell_0').
Import trace for requested module:
./src/app/(payload)/admin/importMap.js
./src/app/(payload)/layout.tsx
I get this error on building 128
I adjusted this file:
(app)/(payload)/layout.tsx
The other stuff i didnt need to touch
Does someone else have this error and knows how to address it?
Ok, i needed to reset this file
src\app(payload)\admin\importMap.js
with empty array
And then when its running on pnpm dev it got regenerated
But now my admin panel doesnt have any styling 😄
Ok just upgraded to 3.0.0
ALso needed to upgrade
"babel-plugin-react-compiler": "19.0.0-beta-0dec889-20241115",
if this happens for anyone
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