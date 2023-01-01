Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Upload field with MongoDB GridFS instead of file system

default discord avatar
gubarez
10 months ago
4

Hi guys! Is there a way to configure the upload field to use MongoDB GridFS instead of the file system?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    This isn't something that we support currently. I'm not familiar with GridFS at all. That being said, we do have a cloud-storage plugin that implements S3 and other providers as a file store for Payload.



    You likely could add an adapter (the plugin supports custom adapters being passed in) or use this as a model to create a plugin to achieve your needs.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/
  • default discord avatar
    gubarez
    10 months ago

    Thanks! I was aware of the plugin, indeed this could be used with some modifications.

  • default discord avatar
    swnzl
    last week

    @gubarez did you end up writing an adapter? I'm currently thinking about using GridFS for uploads as well.

  • default discord avatar
    cbratschi
    last week

    We are using GridFS. No extra database or server needed and performance is fine. Unfortunately no code I can share right now.

