Upload field with MongoDB GridFS instead of file system

Hi guys! Is there a way to configure the upload field to use MongoDB GridFS instead of the file system?
This isn't something that we support currently. I'm not familiar with GridFS at all. That being said, we do have a cloud-storage plugin that implements S3 and other providers as a file store for Payload.
You likely could add an adapter (the plugin supports custom adapters being passed in) or use this as a model to create a plugin to achieve your needs.
Thanks! I was aware of the plugin, indeed this could be used with some modifications.
@gubarez did you end up writing an adapter? I'm currently thinking about using GridFS for uploads as well.
We are using GridFS. No extra database or server needed and performance is fine. Unfortunately no code I can share right now.
