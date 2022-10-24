Trying to set up a custom

slate

component on v3 beta 125. I'm running into issues that my custom component isn't running within the Slate context.

import type { RichTextCustomElement } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate" ; export const SlateButton : RichTextCustomElement = { name : 'button' , Button : "@/payload/blocks/content-area/elements/button/toolbar-button#ToolbarButtonButton" , Element : "@/payload/blocks/content-area/elements/button/element#ButtonElement" , plugins : [ "@/payload/blocks/content-area/elements/button/plugin#WithInlineButton" ], };

export const ButtonElement : React . FC < any > = ( props ) => { const { attributes, children, editorRef, element, fieldProps, schemaPath } = useElement< LinkButtonProps >() const { style = "primary" , button_text, href } = element; const [showUrl, setShowUrl] = React . useState ( false );

export const ToolbarButtonButton : React . FC <{ path : string }> = ( { path } ) => { const { openModal, toggleModal } = useModal (); const editor = useSlateStatic ()

'use client' ; import { useSlatePlugin } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate/client" ; import type { Editor } from 'slate' type Plugin = ( editor : Editor ) => Editor ; const inlineButton : Plugin = ( incomingEditor : Editor ): Editor => { const editor = incomingEditor; const { isVoid } = editor; editor. isVoid = ( element ) => (element as any ). type === "button" ? true : isVoid (element); return editor; }; export const WithInlineButton = ( ) => { useSlatePlugin ( 'withInlineButton' , inlineButton) return null }

Any ideas?

The "Slate.js plugin | Error: The useSlate hook must be used inside the <Slate> component's context." link in the community help solved my issue -- removed those packages from my package.json and everything works.